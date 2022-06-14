Thor Love And Thunder is one of the most awaited Hollywood films of the year. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role and also features Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and others n pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on 8th July 2022, and today, the makers unveiled the character posters of the film. Marvel Studios tweeted, “They’re back and better than ever #GodOfThunder Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder. Witness it only in theaters July 8!” Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna stops her bodyguard from manhandling a fan; netizens praise her, 'South stars are always down to earth'

Well, fans have loved these posters and they simply can't wait for the movie. A fan tweeted, "Cant wait for the return of Natalie Portman." One more fan tweeted, "I could look at Chris Hemsworth's arms all day."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor movie. Recently, there were reports that the movie's runtime is 1 hour 59 minutes which makes it one of the shortest Marvel movies.

Earlier, while talking to Empire magazine about getting Natalie Portman back in the franchise, and making her play the character of Mighty Thor, Taika had said, “You don’t want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who’s walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor’s flying around, she’s left on Earth, tapping her foot going, ‘When’s he going to be back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”