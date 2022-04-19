Thor Love and Thunder teaser: Natalie Portman as the new Thor surprises in Chris Hemsworth starrer

Everyone’s favourite superhero Thor is going to be back on the big screens soon. Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release on 8th July 2022, and recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the teaser of the film. The movie stars , Tessa Thompson, , , , and others. Hemsworth took to Twitter to share the teaser. He tweeted, “Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!!” Also Read - Neetu Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Anju Bhavnani and more saas-bahu duos in Bollywood who share a great bond

As expected it is an interesting teaser that keeps us hooked for those 1 minute 29 seconds, and well the biggest surprise in the teaser is Natalie Portman who is shown as the new Thor. The teaser starts with Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) dialogue, "These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am." Later, we are introduced to other characters in the film.

On youtube, they have shared a brief about the film's storyline which reads, "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi who had earlier helmed the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok. It is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.