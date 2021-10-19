Those who disrespect BTS' hard work should get ready to face Coldplay's wrath! Here's why

BTS and Coldplay, two of the most popular music groups of all time, gave formed a fantastic mutual admiration club ever since they collaborated on the song, My Universe, which release on 24th September to chart-topping record-breaking success. In fact, such is the love and respect that British band Coldplay has for their K-Pop counterparts that they have no bones it letting it be known or publicly checking those who pass misinformed remarks on national television, surprisingly often by people in Western countries, who may seem reluctant of BTS being the first Korean band to gain such astronomical global fame rivaling some of the greatest American and European bands of all time. And when a journalist or anchor slips up, wittingly or inadvertently, the misinformation sticks out like a sore thumb. Also Read - How BTS' RM battles writer's block while working on songs proves he's the perfect leader for the Bangtan Boys

One such instance took place when Coldplay frontman and drummer Will Champion recently appeared on German talk show Late Night Berlin. As per a report in Koreaboo, the show's host, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, pointed out how Coldplay has far more experience than BTS, which is when both Chris Martin and Will Champion made it clear that that should be no reason for anybody with even a remote interest in music or who enjoys listening to music to take BTS more lightly than Coldplay, pointing out how the K-Pop band has so far released eight album, almost the same number as that by Coldplay, which, the interviewer had cited as being more experience a short while ago.

Chris Martin then underlined how hard BTS work and thek turned the question around and inquired how long the anchor has been in the entertainment business. Bottom line, Coldplay has BTS' back, so better watch your step while talking about the latter.