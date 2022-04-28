As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case takes one sordid turn after another, the latter is emerging the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to be the FIRST guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7? [EXCLUSIVE]
In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence has also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. Recently, Johnny Depp produced an audio recording in court where Amber Heard could be distinctly heard saying, "Tell the world Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp… I, Johnny Depp, a man… I'm a victim, too, of domestic violence. Let's see how believes you. Let's see who believes a white man, a white man of privilege can be a victim over a woman? Go on."
When asked by the judge what his response was to Amber's threat, Johnny Depp simply replied, "I said, 'Yes, I am (a victim of domestic violence).'" Simple, to the point, yet extremely powerful, right? The trial has also brought to light the clear possibility that Amber was responsible for a severed finger of Johnny and cigarette burns on his body. With more lies of Amber being exposed in court, the online support for her ex-husband is burgeoning by the day, with 'Justice for Johnny' trending like wild fire on Twitter.
Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber Heard to the tune of $100 million for defamation.
