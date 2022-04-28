As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case takes one sordid turn after another, the latter is emerging the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to be the FIRST guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7? [EXCLUSIVE]

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence has also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. Recently, produced an audio recording in court where could be distinctly heard saying, “Tell the world Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp… I, Johnny Depp, a man… I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence. Let's see how believes you. Let's see who believes a white man, a white man of privilege can be a victim over a woman? Go on.” Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, check out Go Goa Gone, Stree and more horror comedies on Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and other platforms

When asked by the judge what his response was to Amber's threat, Johnny Depp simply replied, “I said, 'Yes, I am (a victim of domestic violence).'” Simple, to the point, yet extremely powerful, right? The trial has also brought to light the clear possibility that Amber was responsible for a severed finger of Johnny and cigarette burns on his body. With more lies of Amber being exposed in court, the online support for her ex-husband is burgeoning by the day, with 'Justice for Johnny' trending like wild fire on Twitter. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzi for co-star Kiara Advani – watch CUTE video

Check out the best tweets below:

-And what did you say in response when Mrs. Heard said: “Tell the world Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp… I, Johnny Depp, a man… I’m a victim too of domestic violence. “I said: YES, I am.”#JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/IbkBr3epbs — rox ✿ (@softjohnnyy) April 25, 2022

I'm crying man. I'm just so happy. "Tell the world Johnny, "I Johnny depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic abuse" and let's see how a judge and jury believes you." - Amber Heard. "Yes. Yes, i am" - Johnny Depp.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#DeppvHeard — Yashaswini Dath (@Yashri18) April 25, 2022

Concluding statement from JD. 'Tell the world, Johnny, tell them... I Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence... and see how many people believe or side with you' Johnny: Yes I am. Well done Johnny for the courage to tell your story. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp — Thomas Jones ??????? (@_TJProductions) April 25, 2022

Amber Heard: "It was a fair fight. See what the jury and judge think. Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, am a victim of domestic violence...and see how many people believe or side with you."

Amber Heard is the reason why so many female victims of domestic violence aren't trusted — Fatim (@fatim_hemraj) April 25, 2022

Amber: Tell them Johnny. Tell them ‘i Johnny Depp is a victim of domestic abuse’ That’s exactly what he did. He told the world his story, he told the world men can be victims of domestic violence too. We are proud of you Johnny! ❤️ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/sGTh4tJXri — Mina⁷ (@94ilsann) April 25, 2022

Johnny has sacrificed his money, his ego, and his privacy to show the world what domestic violence looks like behind closed doors. Because of his courage, millions of survivors no longer need to feel alone and unheard. He is a hero in my eyes. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/rHLadQ5uGe — Andrea Burkhart (@aburkhartlaw) April 25, 2022

This recording makes me weep -- for Johnny, for the abused men that I work with & hear from & those that I know are out there; & for all of us who've been trying to raise awareness about abuse of men by women. https://t.co/Z5wThIvzkb#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/dANCkjuxWI — Ann Silvers (@AnnSilvers) April 25, 2022

People called out #WillSmith slap as assault but this woman severed a finger, put a cigarette out on his face, hit him multiple times and we are still not calling it what it is - #domesticviolence Complete and utter bullshit. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRp4gX0w3i — Allorah Rayne, The Wayfaring Witch (@WayfaringWitch) April 24, 2022

Amber Heard got a free pass for her lies and violence for 6 years.

This gender bias must end now. Make her accountable for her actions, Virginia, we trust you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd #MePoo https://t.co/Fjwyk6q8z7 — ayca gurelman (@IstanbulYoga) April 21, 2022

The world was quick to ‘cancel’ Johnny on little more than a females word. How is SHE now not fully cancelled now that it’s EXPOSED that this psychotic, narcissistic, abusive WOMAN used her gender to defame & humiliate the man she abused? #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar — Tracy Weidman-Arceo (@TracyArceo) April 24, 2022

Johnny Depp is currently suing to the tune of $100 million for defamation.