Throwback to when V confessed of being 'jealous' of Jungkook for THIS reason

BTS aka Bangtan Boys, who are known for their impeccable singing and dancing skills often grab our attention for their silly yet cute behaviour. While sending and receiving food and coffee trucks on special occasion is a common thing among the south Korean celebs, in April 2019 Golden Maknae aka Jungkook had sent a snacks and coffee truck to friend and actor Yeo Jin-goo on the sets of his hit show Hotel Del Luna with a banner, "From JG (Jeon Jung Kook) to JG (Yeo Jin Goo), coffee shop/pizza restaurant opens next door to 'Hotel Del Luna.'" The another sticker had the caption, "I will cheer on 'Hotel Del Luna.' From Jin Goo's friend Jungkook."

내가 핫도그 좋아하는 건 또 어떻게 알고

고마워 잘 먹었어 :)#ㅈㄱㅈㄱ pic.twitter.com/ZMKwnB4wIL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 16, 2019

In the month of June in 2019, Yeo Jin-goo sent a snack truck to a BTS fan meeting in Busan as a gesture of support to Jungkook. He shared the pic on Twitter with the caption, "From JG (Jin Goo) to JG (Jung Kook / Jung Gook)," while the message on the truck was "I'm cheering for BTS and the golden maknae (youngest member) Jungkook! From Yeo Jin Goo, Jungkook's friend." Jungkook replied to him by sharing with a message,"How did you know I like hot dogs? Thanks, I ate it well. #JGJG".

Well, this incident made V jealous of his co-bandmember and told his friends from Wooga Squad to send him a coffee truck. Later in that month, V received a truck fro Wooga Squad during the fan meet in Seoul. It was sent by Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. Sharing the pics on Twitter, V revealed that he was jealous of Jungkook as he wrote, "Actually, since I was jealous of Jungkook, I asked them to do it by annoying them." The banner read, "Won't say too much, was going to do more, but I'm holding back.. Work hard! Yeah, yeah, love you too."