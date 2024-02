Hollywood handsome hunk Tom Cruise has found love again. The actor is dating his new girlfriend, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36. Tom has reportedly made his relationship official. An insider told the Daily Mail that Tom and Elsina's love affair is known within the latter's circle. The insider also said that the lovebirds have grown quite close over the past few weeks, but take extreme care not to be photographed together as they want to maintain their privacy. Also Read - Fighter: Army Veteran GD Bakshi hails Hrithik Roshan's film; 'Gave Tom Cruise run for...'

As per reports, Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment and the two seem to be enjoying each other's company. Both, Tom and Elsina hang out together. Tom who is 61 recently attended a dinner in support of London's Air Ambulance Charity as per reports with his better half.

Their first fuelled romance rumours floated when the two reportedly attended a party in London's Mayfair neighborhood in December last year. The two looked inseparable and gave major love goals with their presence.

On the personal front, Tom has been married three times. He got married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. Khayrova also separated from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022. Tom was reportedly dating Sofia Vergara, well the two never confirmed their relationship.