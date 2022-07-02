Tom Hiddleston, fiancee Zawe Ashton to become parents soon; Captain Marvel 2 actress flaunts baby bump at Mr. Malcolm's List premiere

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and fiancee Zawe Ashton are all set to welcome their first child together. Zawe, who has been roped in to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Mr. Malcolm's List premiere in New York City.