Spider Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India. Everyone thought that they were here to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. But they were not seen there. Only supermodel Gigi Hadid was present for the same. Not much details of the trip are out. It is being said that they will grace a cultural event that will happen over the weekend in the city. Now, a picture of the two from the coffee plantations of Munnar, Kerala is going viral. Yes, we can see them posing against the cloud kissed plantations that make Munnar such a paradise for tourists. Here is a look at the picture... Also Read - Spiderman stars Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for the first time; Here’s Why [View Pics]

As we know, the two have always given the world the best BFFs energy. Millions manifested that they become lovers and eventually marry. Of late, she has been seen with a ring that has his initials on it. Fans are in disbelief if the pic of the two in Kerala is real or not. Take a look...

We do not know what is the truth. In the pic, Tom Holland is dressed for the summers. But we know that Kerala is one of the must visit destinations for foreigners who come to visit India. Of course, people do the Delhi, Agra and Jaipur circle more often. Of late, a number of people came to India. Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran was there. We had the main leads of Kinn Porsche Mile Phakphum and Nattawin in Mumbai.

If Tom Holland and Zendaya are indeed in India, then we will see more pics. There is no way people won't identify this pair even in the Tier one towns of India.