Tom Holland, , and came together to recreate the famous pointing meme in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will make your day instantly better. As you might be aware, the three actors have played the role of Peter Parker in three separate universes. Tobey was seen playing Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy and Andrew was a part of the Amazing Spider-Man series. Tom was signed for Marvel Cinematic Universe and his standalone trilogy. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts brought together all the three Spider-Men. While the pointing scene did not feature in the film, Marvel dropped a picture to show that the actors did indeed recreate the moment. The caption of the post read, "Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!" Have a look at the post below:

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Fans are reacting on the post. Some feel that Tobey's head is photoshopped. "A meme for all ages," wrote another fan. Have a look at some of the reactions below:

A meme for all ages ???https://t.co/JOEYyeT5lv — neko (@neko_10th) February 23, 2022

Why does Tobey look like his head was photoshopped in ? pic.twitter.com/yqnX11Xf3b — Katiemybella (@Barbzbarella) February 23, 2022

Why does Andrew look like he’s contemplating life ? pic.twitter.com/oWp0S7a5Ni — Katiemybella (@Barbzbarella) February 23, 2022

What are your thoughts on them recreating the meme? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.