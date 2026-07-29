Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns franchise's lowest Rotten Tomatoes score

As reported by Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned the lowest percentage on the Tomatometer in the franchise. Read on for more details.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns franchise's lowest Rotten Tomatoes score

Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicks off a fresh chapter for Peter Parker following the events of No Way Home. He will be seen making a silent return to quietly protect New York City as he rebuilds his life and identity. The film - which will hit theatres on July 30, 2026 - has earned the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes. For the unversed, the film's rating was positive until Tuesday. However, it dropped after the first wave of reviews were published. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly become the lowest-rated Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Going by the information published on Rotten Tomatoes’ website, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has gotten 88 per cent on the Tomatometer. As reported by Times Now, the highest-rated Spider-Man film is No Way Home.

Censor Board deletes THESE scenes From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been given a UA 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its much-anticipated release in India. Going by the CBFC certificate dated July 23, the film's final runtime stands at 144 minutes and 52 seconds. The certification document also highlights that the English-language 3D version, with English subtitles, was cleared with a few changes. The CBFC had asked the makers to include a statutory anti-liquor disclaimer in the film. The board has asked the studio to mute and remove obscene words not just from the audio, but also subtitles at three points in the film. Additionally, two kissing sequences which appear at the 44-minute and 57-minute marks have also been deleted.

The full duration of the visual deletions stands at eight seconds. Dialogue that has been put on mute does not affect the runtime. After these changes have been incorporated, the film's runtime stands at 144 minutes and 52 seconds. The film has also been put under UA 13+ category. Hence, children below the age of 13 can watch it under parental guidance. For the unversed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series.

In addition to Tom Holland, the film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and others in key roles. The film will release in India on July 30, a day ahead of its worldwide release.

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