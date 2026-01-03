Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria's NEW revelation is about..., she was scheduled for…

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria was recently found dead at a hotel in San Francisco. Amid her death, there have been some revelations about her whereabouts in the past few months.

Renowned actor Tommy Lee Jones’s daughter, Victoria, was found dead at a hotel named Luxe San Fransico on New Year’s Day 2026. Amid the ongoing investigation, there has been a revelation about her whereabouts in recent months. It has been revealed that just six months ago, she had been arrested in a domestic violence case, with her mugshot now circulating on the internet. The mugshot is from June 2025, just six months before her unexpected death. In the now viral photo from her arrest, the former child looked visibly upset, with red, bloodshot eyes and a dishevelled appearance.

Why was Victoria charged?

As per the police records, Victoria was booked in Napa County, California, on charges related to domestic battery and elder abuse after an alleged fallout at the Carneros resort and spa. The former child actress pleaded not guilty and was asked (scheduled) to appear before the court later this month. Victoria also had an encounter with the system. As per reports, she was arrested in April 2025 for allegedly using a controlled narcotic substance. She also allegedly obstructed a peace officer. In 2011, Victoria was arrested in Texas after an alleged theft. However, like any other chargers, this charge was also dismissed.

Did Victoria Jones die from an overdose?

As per TMZ, she was found dead in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the luxury Fairmont San Francisco. First responders were called to the hotel around 2.52 am (ET), where she was pronounced dead. As per the dispatch log obtained by TMZ, the response was found ‘code 3 overdose’, the audio describing a colour change, a blue tinge on her lips and fingers, signs associated with overdose. However, her cause of death has not been officially announced. A witness at the hotel claimed Victoria had been using cocaine and was with a group to ring in the New Year.

A San Francisco police officer, who is familiar with Victoria, told the New York Post that she had struggled with substance abuse. It has been speculated that her death may have been fentanyl-related. Witness stated that the former actress was initially believed to have passed out from drinking. When they found her, she was unresponsive, and hotel staff attempted CPR before paramedics arrived.

Victoria Jones was 34 when she passed away. She was away from the limelight for quite some time. She appeared in Men In Black 2, Three Burials, Sorry, Haters, August Underground and Storm Tiger Mountain, to name a few.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



