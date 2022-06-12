Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell’s breakup is in the news once again. Reportedly, the couple, who started dating in 2020, had parted ways in September 2021, but later they got back together. But, now according to reports, the actors have once again parted ways. The report has come as a shock for their fans as a few weeks ago, Hayley attended the premiere of Tom’s film Top Gun: Maverick, and extended her support to her boyfriend. Also Read - Trending South News Today: No intimate scenes for Nayanthara after wedding; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan’s pictures go VIRAL and more

A source told The Sun, "Tom and Hayley's relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out for them."

"They get on really well and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year. But what was working behind closed doors didn't work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again. They have now decided they are better as friends," added the source.

Well, interestingly, and Hayley will be seen together in Mission Impossible 7 which is titled as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 14th July 2023. The two actors will also be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two which is the eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Tom is currently enjoying the super success of Top Gun: Maverick as it has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actor’s fans got to see him on the big screen after a gap of four years. Before Top Gun: Maverick, his last film was the 2018 release Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Meanwhile, Hayley was recently seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actress portrayed the role of Captain Carter in the movie.