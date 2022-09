American singer Adam Levine is facing immense flak on social media for cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo. On the other hand, news has some that Johnny Depp is dating a UK-based lawyer, Joelle Rich. The dating rumors of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have gained more prominence. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp in love with lawyer Joelle Rich, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine in hot water over more flirty DMs and more

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine in cheating scandal

In a shocking turn of events, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal with a model Sumner Stroh. The Instagram model revealed that he sent her messages on DMs and they had a flirty encounter. She also said that he asked her if it is ok if he named his third child after her. His wife Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third child. Adam Levine has denied having an affair but said some of his actions were regrettable. He said his family comes first. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reminds desi Bangtan fans of Shah Rukh Khan yet again [View Pic]

Johnny Depp dating UK-based lawyer Joelle Rich

As per Page Six, Johnny Depp is seeing UK based lawyer Joelle Rich. It seems she represented him in the UK libel case. The superstar kept his affair quiet for the longest time. The lady in question is separated from her husband but not yet divorced. Johnny Depp and her chemistry is said to be off the charts.

Enrique Iglesias passionately kisses a fan in Las Vegas

Social media was shook when a video of Enrique Iglesias passionately kissing a fan after his Las Vegas concert went viral. The delighted lady responded back with equal fervour.

Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed on Leonardo DiCaprio

Supermodel Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed told a Hollywood tabloid that he did not think that Leonardo DiCaprio and his daughter were dating. He said that they had been friends for a while now. He also said that he met DiCaprio in St Tropez and he was a very good man.

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie Kim leaked pics

BLACKPINK fans were livid when some alleged private pics of Jennie Kim got leaked. One of them was apparently a bathtub pic. With the handle Gurumiharibo leaking pics, fans want agencies to take action at the soonest.

BTS rapper-dancer J-Hope's collab with Crush Rush Hour a hit

BTS rapper and dancer J-Hope and CRUSH's new song Rush Hour is a hit. The number is the third song of Jung Hoseok to reach maximum number ones on iTunes globally.

