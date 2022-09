It has been a week full of news from Hollywood. The saddest one is the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at 96. Talking about BTS, Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours are getting stronger by the day. The death of the Queen of England again resurfaced the Jungkook and Princess Diana reincarnation theories. Take a look at the main developments... Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Harshad Chopda for Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap confuses fans, Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar's secret and more

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

The whole of UK is in mourning. Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She died in Balmoral at the age of 96. Prince Charles has succeeded her to the throne. came down for the funeral of his grandmother but Meghan Markle was missing. She will be laid to rest besides her husband, Prince Phillip. Queen Elizabeth was loved by many across the globe. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sai Pallavi not in Pushpa 2, Disha Patani joins Suriya 42 and more

Harry Styles-Chris Pine spit gate at Don't Worry Darling Venice screening

Harry Styles and Chris Pine made news and how, along with the former's girlfriend and Don't Worry Darling filmmaker . There is a video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine that went viral and how. The cast and crew were present for the premiere at the . But representative of Pine completely dismissed what people insinuated after seeing the video. They said it is completely false. Harry Styles also joked about it on the Madison Square Garden concert. Also, it is said that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are very much together.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink Jennie confirmed to be dating

Since two weeks, leaked pics of BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink Jennie are doing the rounds on social media. Both of them were in New York of late. Now, fans started speculating that they might have spent time together given the matching background of their pics. As per Korean media, both YG Entertainment and HYBE have been ambiguous about the matter with the former saying it cannot confirm anything related to their private lives. This has kind of reaffirmed the gossip.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae bags first big American project

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has bagged his first big American project. It is The Acolyte which is a part of the iconic Star Wars series. He was signed up with Creative Artists Agency in February 2022. This is big news for all fans of the Korean superstar.

rants against and

Kanye West has continued his rant against Kris Jenner saying that she did let his kids do Playboy. He called Hollywood a giant brothel. Kanye West said that pornography destroyed his family. Kim Kardashian had to tell him to stop.

PSY's Seoul office raided after worker's death

Gangnam Style hitmaker PSY's office in Seoul was raided after the death of a Mongolian worker during his Summer Swag concert. The officials from Ministry of Labour Korea raided the premises.