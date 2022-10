It has been an eventful week for Hollywood. Johnny Depp again made news when his real estate sale of the Queensland mansion. The debate of BTS joining military also made news along with the huge party for Jimin at his dad's cafe Magnate in Busan... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook undresses Kim Taehyung aka V on stage at rehearsals of Yet To Come concert; his exposed chest and belly button creates frenzy [Read Tweets]

Johnny Depp's Queensland mansion sold at whopping price

The huge Queensland mansion belonging to Johnny Depp has been sold for Rs 330 crores. The house which was bought way back decades ago for Rs 12 crores was sold at 27x times profit. This is the same place where the cops found a severed finger of Johnny Depp after Amber Heard allegedly threw a bottle at him. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial captured the imagination of everyone. Also Read - BTS: Jin shades fans obsessed with social media validation on Jimin's birthday

BTS to join the military soon

Fans of BTS know that military enlistment is kind of inevitable. Officials have said that it is desirable that BTS fulfills its military obligations. It seems they will come to a consensus soon.

Paris Hilton reveals horrific ordeal of alleged sexual abuse in school

Paris Hilton has spoken in an interview about the Provo Canyon School where she allegedly suffered sexual abuse. She said that girl students would be ushered into a room in the wee hours of the morning and people would insert fingers inside them. She said the abuse stayed with her for years.

Kate Winslet reveals she flashed before Leonardo DiCaprio during Titanic

In an interview, Kate Winslet has revealed that she took the lead in breaking the ice with Leonardo DiCaprio during the making of Titanic. It seems the first scene was the one where she was naked in front of the handsome actor. He said that it broke the ice. Kate said that they were like besties while shooting for the epic movie.

BTS fans flock Magnate on Jimin's birthday

BTS ARMY made Jimin's birthday a memorable affair as they flocked to Magnate, which is owned by his father. His dad, Park Hyun-soo made it special by gifting Chimmy goodies, and extending warm hospitality.

