Inception and Titanic superstar Leonardo DiCaprio looks like he is well on his way to find a new girlfriend. Supermodel Gigi Hadid are he are the latest couple in Hollywood. On the other hand, BTS V and Jennie Kim are the alleged couple from K-Pop that are making headlines daily. Take a look at the top weekly news from Hollywood...

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating news gathers steam

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid are reportedly dating. Well, Page Six and People have reported that the two are spending time together but in company of friends. As we know, Leonardo DiCaprio has split with his girlfriend, Camila Moronne whom he dated for four years. A pic of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio getting cozy is going viral and how. Gigi Hadid and ended their relationship soon after birth of their first child, Khai.

BTS V and Blackpink Jennie Jeju holiday trip pics leaked

The handle Gurumiharibo has now leaked more pics of a couple who are allegedly BTS V and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim. These are from the trip to Jeju. It looks like the rumoured couple visited the famous bird parks of Jeju Island. They can be posing near the big Golden Buddha statue at Sanbangsa Temple. Fans are worried about the invasion of privacy. Also, none of the agencies are giving any official statement.

RRR stars and Jr NTR in Oscars 2023 race

Fans of RRR cannot contain their excitement. As per the Hollywood magazine, Variety, both Jr NTR and Ram Charan are in the list of best actors.

R Kelly found guilty in sex crimes charges

Grammy winning artiste R Kelly was found guilty of sex crimes by a Chicago Court. The charges also included child pornography and having sex with minors. He was acquitted in 2008. This is his second federal trial. He is 55.

Grammys 2023: BTS in line for a couple of nominations

As per Gold Derby, BTS and Coldplay's My Universe can be in line for a nomination in Grammys 2023 for Best Collaboration in Pop. Even Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right also stands a chance.

