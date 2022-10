From Zayn Malik unfollowing Gigi Hadid and Johnny Depp finding new love to Kim Kardashian body-shaming sister Khloe Kardashian, BTS ARMY paying rich tribute to Coolio of Gangsta's Paradise fame and a lote more – it's time to take a look back at all that went down this week in Hollywood. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the Hollywood News weekly rewind... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Hollywood who've made it to the trending Hollywood news of the week. Also Read - Karan Mehra would love to have live trial like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case: 'They are calling me Johnny'

So, without further ado, here's the Hollywood News weekly rewind...

Kim Kardashian body-shames sister Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is at it again, stirring controversy and inviting the wrath of netizens courtesy her recent statements about sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, where she body-shamed the former and ratted on the latter two, on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Leonardo DiCaprio getting really serious about Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio recently visited Milan Fashion Week, when he's not normally known to be seen at such events, to accompany his current rumoured flame, Gigi Hadid, on her work assignment.

Johnny Depp finds new love with lawyer

Johnny Depp is dating a lawyer but it's not Camille Vasquez who represented him in defamation case against Amber Heard. Her name is Joelle Rich, who had represented him earlier in the UK defamation suit.

Kayne West compares Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II

Many netizens wanted to know just how narcissistic can celebs like and Kim Kardashian get while others were curious about when the rapper would finally get the message that his ex-wife has clearly moved on.

BTS ARMY pays rich tribute to Coolio of Gangsta's Paradise fame

BTS fans took to social media with gusto to post condolence messages and fondly remember Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio as he breathed his last at the age of 59.

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram after word spread of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The ex-couple had dated for 6 years and share a 2-year old daughter, Khai.

