Transformers star Shia LaBeouf has been in the news after his ex-girlfriend and singer FKA Twigs filed a complaint against him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. They dated for less than a year before parting ways in May 2019. Although Shia denied every allegation, he did apologise for his bad behaviour. The Hollywood actor has now opened up about being suicidal after being brutally shamed, which got him to the lowest point in his life.

In Conversations at the Crossroads with Bishop Robert Barron, Shia confirmed that he's now a Catholic and how his connection to the religion saved him. "I had a gun on the table. I was outta here. I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before - the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go. You can't go outside and get like, a taco," the Hollywood News maker actor said.

"I didn't want to be an actor anymore, and my life was a complete mess. I had hurt a lot of people, and I felt deep shame and deep guilt," LaBeouf confessed of his shame, before adding, "But I was also in this deep desire to hold on."

Calling his past actions "disgusting" and "depraved," the Constantine actor said he felt unworthy of seeking out religion, but as he read the gospel he felt an "invite" to "let go." But it wasn't until he met with other people who had gone through similar struggles that he was able to fully embrace the religion.

"It was seeing other people who had sinned beyond anything I could even conceptualise also being found in Christ that made me feel like, 'Okay, that gives me hope.' I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way in this, and it made me feel like I had permission," he explained.

Although his mother is Jewish and his father is Christian, LaBeouf says he never felt a strong tie to a singular religion until now. "I didn't know I was baptised. I had been baptised earlier in my life and didn't even remember it," he tells Barron. "My uncle had baptised me in the (Trinitarian formula)," he said.

