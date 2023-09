When dating rumors begin to make headlines, fans do just about everything to look for confirmation. As many continue to wonder if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are actually dating, Kansas City Chiefs tight end has finally shared his response. Also Read - Joe Jonas’ estranged wife Sophie Turner, ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift step out for dinner; fans love the “beautiful chaos”

Rumors about Travis dating Taylor began earlier this month after he gave her a bracelet that carried his phone number. Later, it was reported that both hung out in New York.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Rich Eisen used several Swift references while talking about the tight end. A small clip of the show including Swift references was posted on Instagram. The joint post featured both Eisen and the NFL Network.

Eisen showed no qualms in using Swift puns in his Instagram post caption either. “Look what you made me do, @killatrav,” the post read. See the post here.

To this Travis replied, “Well played Rich…. Well played.”

In one of his recent interactions, Travis was asked for his reaction to the dating rumours. Even though Travis didn’t reveal much, he did acknowledge the fact that he knew of the speculation.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything,” Travis said.

Despite being asked if he had also presented Taylor a bracelet that mentioned his phone number, Travis refused to share his thoughts. “I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” he said, adding, “I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.”

In April, Taylor and English actor Joe Alwyn parted way. Both Taylor and Jow had dated for six years before they called it quits. Taylor was later linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Matt was seen at all the Nashville concerts that had followed. Since then, the two were seen together several times and came across as inseparable. According to reports, Taylor and Matt decided to part way in an amicable way.