Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V's latest pose reminds Army of SRK, Shakira reveals the ‘worst mistake of her life’ and more

While the popular Columbian singer and performer revealed the worst mistake of her life, BTS member V's pose from Butter tropical concept picture reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose.

to launch her talk show Also Read - BTS: V's pose from Butter tropical concept picture reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose – see reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Popular singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. Titled The Demi Lovato show, it will throw light on s*x and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health. Talking about it, she said in a statement, “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel.” Also Read - BTS' V and J-Hope's new short haircuts send ARMY into a frenzy

reveals her ‘worst mistake of her life’

The popular singer reveled her worst mistake of her life, which was her haircut back in 2012. The singer revealed that her mother-in-law had told her to have a haircut as it looked damage to her and this advise didn't turned out to to be good. Post that, she messaged her mom-in-law, “I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again!”

' judge rejects plea to remove her father from conservatorship duties

The effort of Britney and her team has got in vain as the judge rejected her plea to remove her father from conservatorship duties. Her father Jamie's attorney during the hearing had said, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

gushes about his and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry who recently his second welcomed child Lilibet Diana with Meghan Markle , gushed about her and said, "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

BTS' V's latest post reminds fans of SRK

BTS V x SRK the uncanny crossover

(A small thread) pic.twitter.com/XkkzptBMLG — GA?Yeontannie Papi⁷ (@nushlez) June 29, 2021

BTS V, who is known for his dancing and singing skills recently grabbed the attention as his image from Butter tropical concept picture reminded Army of SRK, where he is stretching his both the hands.