From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not getting back together and Kim's ex Pete Davidson barely appearing in The Kardashians season 2 to Addams Family first look from Tim Burton's Wednesday, Boxing legend and Liger star Mike Tyson on a wheelchair and BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's muscular pictures; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Dumbo meta review: Tim Burton's film fails to impress the critics

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 18th August 2022…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not getting back together

Post Kim Kardashian's breakup with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, it was being speculated that she and ex-husband Kanye West may get back together and some sources also claimed that the latter was hopeful of the same. However, other sources have now revealed that Kim told whoever broached the subject before her that she's absolutely certain of rekindling her romance with Kanye and in fact, is happy to see him with his new girlfriend. Also Read - Dumbo trailer: Tim Burton's baby elephant takes you on an emotional journey of dreams which will make you teary-eyed - watch video

Kim's ex Pete Davidson to barely appear in The Kardashians 2

Boxing legend and Liger star Mike Tyson on a wheelchair

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's muscular pictures

Addams Family first look from Tim Burton's Wednesday