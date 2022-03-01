BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves a new milestone on Insta, The Batman's release halted in Russia due to war, and family celebrate Kourtney and Travis' engagement, poses with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones in selfie picture, reveals her struggle in her relationship with Gerard Piqué and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - Trending TV News today: Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina shares post on the Russia-Ukraine war and more

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves THIS milestone on Instagram Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching pic of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station, Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson for deleting his Insta account and more

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has surpassed 35.6 million followers on Instagram. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared a couple of mirror selfies in his Instagram feed and revealed that he found them while going through / organising his photo album. And TaeTae surpassed about 5 million likes on his post in just 1 hour and 20 minutes. The My Universe singer is said to be the Fastest Asian to achieve this feat. Also Read - Bipasha Basu shares heartbreaking pictures of new born babies being shifted amid Russia's attack on Ukraine; strongly condemns ‘STOP this war’

Also read: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves THIS milestone on Instagram with his latest dump of mirror selfies

The Batman's release halted in Russia amid war with Ukraine

The Batman's release has halted in Russia amid the Ukraine war after Warner Bros. decided to pull out their film from releasing in the country. The Batman was slated for a release on March 4. The news of the film's release being halted in Russia was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a spokesperson from Warner Bros.

Kim Kardashian and family celebrate Kourtney and Travis' engagement

Kim Kardashian and family are all set to entertain its viewers in their new show, The Kardashians wherein they give a sneak peak into their lives. In the first trailer that was released, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was a big highlight in the video. The new teaser showcases the happy moments in their family as they learn about Travis' plans to propose to Kourtney.

Kanye West poses with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones in the new picture

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are reportedly in a relationship and their recent picture together showcases their strong bond. On Monday, the model shared a selfie snap wherein she was seen cozying up with Kanye. The two were seen twinning as they wore matching outfits and posed in all black. Jones added a black heart emoji along with her snap.

Shakira opens about up the biggest struggle in her relationship with Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Piqué have been together since 2011 and their bond has grown stronger with time. In a recent interview, the singer spoke about the struggles she faced in her relationship with Gerard Piqué. "My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," Shakira was quoted on the podcast Planet Weirdo as per PEOPLE. She further added saying, "'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."