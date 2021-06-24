Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' mandatory military enlistment can be postponed, Britney Spears can't have kids, Tiffany Haddish's 40 lb weight loss

As we set about to bid farewell to another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. From how BTS' mandatory military enlistment can be postponed and BTS' Jungkook creating a new record on Billboard's Hot 100 Japan Composer list to Britney Spears revealing she can't have kids, comedian Tiffany Haddish's 40 lb weight loss and Ricky Gervais getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Britney Spears reveals that she can't have kids due to an IUD under conservatorship; ex Justin Timberlake comes out in support

BTS' mandatory military enlistment can be postponed

According to the law in South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in military for about 20 months. However, the Korean government on June 23 afternoon said that the BTS' mandatory military enlistment will naturally be delayed if they submit an application.

BTS' Jungkook creates a new record on Billboard's Hot 100 Japan Composer list

BTS' talented vocalist, Jungkook, has once again won hearts with his sheer talent and hard work. Jungkook has now successfully spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers list after his new Japanese single 'Film Out' is out from 'BTS, The Best' album.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish's 40 lb weight loss

Tiffany Haddish has worked her butt off (literally and metaphorically speaking) to lose weight, and the comedian has proudly taken to her official Instagram handle to share the effects via a stunning swimwear photoshoot, where she shows off her newly acquired enviable figure in varied, skimpy bikinis and monokinins, looking like a billion dolalrs in each of them.

Ricky Gervais to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ricky Gervais is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after his named announced as a part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022. After hearing the news, he tweeted: “My mum would’ve been proud. Not about me being [a] global megastar. Being in The Reading Chronicle, I mean.”

Britney Spears revealing she can't have kids

addresses a Los Angeles Court in an impassioned manner about how her life is under conservatorship. The lady says she wants one more kid but is unable to have it.

