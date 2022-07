From BTS member Jungkook being named 'Most Famous K-pop Idol' in the US and BTS' V partying with Park Seo-joon to the Love Island season 8 teaser, when and where to watch the 74th Emmy Awards and John Wick Chapter 4 release datJohn Wick Chapter 4 release date; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th July 2022… Also Read - Shamshera box office collection day 4 estimate: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a complete washout; to register shockingly poor figures for first Monday

BTS' Jungkook being named 'Most Famous K-pop Idol' in the US

As per The Netizen Report Magazine, Jungkook is the most famous K-pop idol in the US. The popularity of BTS and k-pop music and artists has increased in the west. And Jungkook often gets tagged as the most loved or the hottest idol and has been included in the sexiest man alive list and whatnot. This is another feather in his cap, don't you think, ARMY? Also Read - BTS: Jin justifies his 'Worldwide Handsome' tag at Emergency Declaration premiere; ARMY erupts in a loud cheer as a nervous Seokjin takes the stage [WATCH]

Read the full story here: BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook named the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US; here's why the Golden Maknae is so popular Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam Trailer Out, Vijay Deverakonda fans troll Rakhi Sawant and more

Advertisement

Love Island season 8 teaser

Love Island, an international reality show on love and dating, involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa, constantly under video surveillance. To survive in the villa the Islanders must be coupled up with another Islander, whether it be for love, friendship or survival. It releases 29th July on Lionsgate. Watch the Love Island 8 teaser above...

When and where to watch the 74th Emmy Awards

You can watch the 74th Emmy Awards live and exclusive on Lionsgate Play on 13th September in India, Malaysia and the Philippines. The awards will stream live from the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Lionsgate Play in India on 13th September 13 from 5:30 a.m. IST.

John Wick Chapter 4 release date

The wait is finally over – fans can get ready for a mega blockbuster to hit the theatres as early as 24th March 2023. Lionsgate has released a sneak peek on the return of John Wick to theatres, after 4 long years. Wick is famous for once killing three men in a bar with just a pencil – this time around the legendary hitman John Wick is all set to maximise the adventures, experiences, and action. Lionsgate released an action-packed teaser announcing 24th March 2023 as the global theatrical release date of John Wick 4.

BTS' V partying with Park Seo-joon

BTS' V and Korean actor Park Seo-joon partied together recently and their pictures have gone viral on social media. The two have also been in the news for their show In The Soop: Friendcation.

Read the full story here: BTS' V parties with Park Seo-joon; their pictures go VIRAL [View Post]