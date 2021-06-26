Trending Hollywood News Today: Suga’s kind gesture for BTS co-member J-hope, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone reacts to leaked nude pics and more

With another day fading away, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. From Suga’s kind gesture for BTS co-member J-hope and V and Suga's responses to marriage proposals from ARMY members to 365 Days actor Michele Morrone reacting to his leaked nude pics, Mary J. Blige opening up on losing mentor Andre Harrell and Britney Spears apologising for “pretending to be okay” – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 25th June 2021:

Suga’s kind gesture for BTS co-member J-hope

Read the full story here:

V and Suga's responses to marriage proposals from ARMY members

Read the full story here:

Mary J. Blige opens up on losing mentor Andre Harrell

Britney Spears apologises for “pretending to be okay”

365 Days actor Michele Morrone reacts to his leaked nude pics

Read the full story here: