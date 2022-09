From Kanye West comparing Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II and Zayn Malik unfollowing Gigi Hadid to BTS' Kim Taehyung mistranslating Jungkook, Kim Taehyung's pet, Yeontan, getting dragged into his dating saga with Blackpink's Jennie and Fans of K-Pop group Twice accusing Blackpink of bullying; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Kim Kardashian compared to late Queen Elizabeth II by ex Kanye West; netizens have a field day TROLLING them [View Reactions]

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 26th September 2022…

Kayne West compares Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II

Many netizens wanted to know just how narcissistic can celebs like and Kim Kardashian get while others were curious about when the rapper would finally get the message that his ex-wife has clearly moved on.

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram after word spread of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The ex-couple had dated for 6 years and share a 2-year old daughter, Khai.

BTS' Kim Taehyung mistranslates Jungkook

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V came recently online on Weverse and he answered a lot of questions posed by ARMY. When a BTS ARMY member quizzed him about BTS' Golden Maknae, Jungkook, his answer was mistranslated by auto-translate, and it's gonna stay in the minds of ARMY forever.

Kim Taehyung's pet, Yeontan, getting dragged into his dating saga with Blackpink's Jennie

Fans of Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V are surprised as now, even his adorable pet dog, Yeontan, got dragged into his alleged dating mystery with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim, after the handle, Gurumiharibo, which claimed that his latest pic with his pet has been clicked by Jennie.

Fans of K-Pop group Twice accusing Blackpink of bullying

Angry fans of K-Pop group TWICE trended 'Blink's Cyberbullying' after news spread on social media that a fan faced alleged mental torture from them.

