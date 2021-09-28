It's time to walk you through the top Hollywood newsmakers of the day. Without further ado, let's check out which celeb grabbed headlines in the Hollywood entertainment section today... Also Read - BTS' vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung in Squid Game? ARMY's imagination runs wild as they visualise him in the edgy series

BTS ARMY trends PROTECT JUNGKOOK after reports of backdoor advertising surfaces

A report on Biz Hankook stated that BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook resigned as one of the internal directors of his brother's clothing company. The reports stated that JK was accused of backdoor advertising by some after which he resigned from Jeon Jung-Hyun's company Six6uys. Jungkook has never actively or passively advertised any of the brands. And hence, BTS ARMY jumped to protect the Golden Maknae. They began a trend of 'Protect Jungkook' for the same.

Riverdale star welcomes a baby boy

Riverdale actor KJ Apa aka Archie and his girlfriend, Clara Berry have welcomed a baby boy. Clara took to her Instagram handle and announced the same. They welcomed the baby boy on 23th October. She shared a picture of the newborn holding her hand and captioned it saying, "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

Cynthia Bailey QUITS RHOA

After being a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, Cynthia Bailey has decided to quit the show. In a lengthy post, she revealed that she won't be returning for the 12th season. "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote in her post. She thanked her fans, the cast and the makers for giving her the opportunity and said that she was looking forward to new projects.

reacts to reports of replacing him in the Bond series

Ever since Daniel Craig decide to quit the Bond series there has been a huge question mark as to who will be the next James Bond. There were reports of Wolverine star Hugh Jackman being in the race for the role of James Bond. And Daniel was asked about the same. "He's not going to do it," Daniel said in an interview. "Over my dead body," he chipped in. Hugh shared the video clip of the same and said that the rumours may now rest in peace. Check out his tweet here:

Rebel Wilson flaunts her bikini body in her latest post

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson shared a red hot picture in a monokini. The monokini had a plunging neckline and Rebel totally rocked the outfit. She penned a heartfelt note about self-discovery which read, "It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it." Check out the post here:

SJP resumes shooting for SATC's revival series

Days after the demise of Willie Garson who played the role of Stanford Blatch in the sex and the City franchise, has resumed shooting for the HBO Max's series, And Just Like That which is said to be a revival of the iconic series. Willie Garson passed away after battling pancreatic cancer on 21st September. He was 57. Sarah is heartbroken by Willie's demise. Pictures of SJP went viral on social media.

flaunts her bikini bod

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram handle to shared a bikini picture. The young model wore a tiny blue bikini and a baseball cap. She captioned the post saying, "Captain kennyy." The post comes after her beau Devin Booker was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.