From Leonardo DiCaprio getting really serious about Gigi Hadid and Tom Hanks' first novel to Selena Gomez fans attacking Hailey Bieber, Norman Reedus' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Kim Kardashian's bling bikini collection; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment.

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 28th September 2022…

Leonardo DiCaprio getting really serious about Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio recently visited Milan Fashion Week, when he's not normally known to be seen at such events, to accompany his current rumoured flame, Gigi Hadid, on her work assignment.

Read the full story here Also Read - Squid Game: Money Heist, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian and 5 more famous shows the Korean series has BOSSED on OTT

Tom Hanks' first novel

Tom Hanks has decided to publish his first novel, titled 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', set to release in May 2023 and will be partially set in the entertainment world while also drawing inspiration from the changes seen in the US and American culture since World War II. Also Read - AMC network announces the expansion of The Walking Dead universe

Selena Gomez fans attack Hailey Bieber

Hailey Beiber finally decided to address longstanding rumours that she was responsible for the split between husband and his ex, Selena Gomez, little knowing the vitriol that would be later directed at her by seething Selena Gomez fans.

Norman Reedus' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus finally received his long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after which he paid tribute to his mother, his German-American actress wife, , and the rest of his “beautiful family”. He admitted to have been taken by surprise after being told that he'd be honoured at the iconic Los Angeles pathway.

Kim Kardashian's bling bikini collection

Kim Kardashian is by far one of the sexiest women ever born on this planet, and a lot of that has to do with flaunting her extremely curvaceous frame in seriously erotic bikinis, but her collection of bling bikinis is what really stands out.

Read the full story here