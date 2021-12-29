BTS fans got a hot surprise in this winter when J-Hope dropped a candid super sexy pic of Kim Namjoon aka BTS front-man RM. He has been trending all day globally after that click of him in a white vest. We mean this is the best view of him in a white vest. On the other hand, SUGA is making news after a Korean comedian revealed that his daughter fainted on seeing her dad with the BTS rapper at a sauna in Seoul. Fans of Selena Gomez finally got a complete look of the gorgeous new tattoo on the back. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - BTS: SUGA left in SHOCK after comedian Park Myung Soo's daughter faints upon seeing him

BTS' J-Hope sets a thirst trap for RM fans

BTS rapper J-Hope is surely the Insta king of the group when it comes to his posts. Today, he posted a candid pic of BTS frontman RM on his social media handle. In the pic, we can see Kim Namjoon in a Ralph Owens tank, which looks like a ganjee. You can imagine what happened next. Fans went gaga as this is by far the best view of beefed up Namjoon. The outfit gave us a never-seen-before view of his chest, biceps and broad shoulders. The cute dimples of the BTS leader is like an extra treat. The hotness has created pandemonium on Twitter and we cannot thank Jung Hoseok enough for this gift. Also Read - BTS' V's birthday celebrations get BIGGER; MAJOR radio programmes planned to mark occasion

Read More: BTS: J-Hope gives perfect pre New Year's gift to ARMY, shares hot and cute UNSEEN pic of leader RM Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin also personally share health updates; try to calm ARMY down

Korean comedian daughter faints on seeing BTS SUGA

BTS' SUGA is often teased that he should get sued for being such a 'dangerous man'. Well, it so happened that a veteran Korean comedian's daughter fainted when she spotted him at a sauna in Seoul. It seems SUGA met Park Myung Soo at a sauna and introduced himself. The two exchanged pleasantries and he took the Daechwita hitmaker to meet his daughter who was waiting in the lobby. The daughter was shocked to see him, and he also got a huge surprise.

Read More: BTS: SUGA left in SHOCK after comedian Park Myung Soo's daughter faints upon seeing him

Selena Gomez's new tattoo gets attention

Fans of Selena Gomez were keen to see her new tattoo. Finally, her tattoo artist Bang Bang from New York has shared the picture of the rose dripping in water colour. The singer is now busy filming for the second season of the show Only Murders in the Building, which is a critical hit. She has also got a nod for the Best Actress award. Just take a look at the tattoo...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

So, these were the trending Hollywood news for the day!