From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas probably deciding to reveal Malti's face on this date and Charlotte Laws recalling threat to hers and daughter Kayla's lives to Kim Taehyung's Winter Bear scoring big, Dolph Lundgren breaking silence on betraying Sylvester Stallone and Bullet Train receiving good reviews; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Erica Fernandes exposes South film industry, Naga Chaitanya on nepostism, Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan praises Prabhas' Project K and more

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 3rd August 2022…

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to reveal Malti's face on this date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans might not have to wait much longer to catch the first glimpse of their daughter, Malti's face, according to her maternal grandmother, Madhu Chopra. Also Read - Sita Ramam: Darling Prabhas' pictures and videos from pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer go VIRAL; fans can't keep calm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans might not have to wait much longer to catch the first glimpse of their daughter, Malti's face, according to her maternal grandmother, Madhu Chopra. Nick Jonas enjoys changing his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's diapers.

Charlotte Laws recalls threat to hers and daughter Kayla's lives

Charlotte Laws not only got her daughter, Kayla's intimate images from Hunter Moore's notorious website, IsAnyoneUp, taken down, but also convinced the FBI to shut the site from evidence she compile after meeting more than forty victims.

Read the full story here: The Most Hated Man on the Internet - Charlotte Laws recalls how hers and daughter Kayla's lives were threatened when she shut down Hunter Moore's Is Anyone Up site

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V's Winter Bear scores big

Kim Taehyung aka V's composed track 'Winter Bear' has recently achieved 100 million views on YouTube. The new milestone was achieved on August 3 and fans are going gaga over the news.

Kim Taehyung aka V's composed track 'Winter Bear' has recently achieved 100 million views on YouTube. The new milestone was achieved on August 3 and fans are going gaga over the news.

Dolph Lundgren breaks silence on betraying Sylvester Stallone

Irwin Winkler, the producer of the Rocky franchise, is planning a Rocky spinoff with Dolph Lundren's character, titled Drago, and it seems that Sylvester Stallone didn't get the memo, which has put him at loggerheads with both Winkler and Dolph.

Read the full story here: Rocky spinoff Drago: Dolph Lundgren aka Ivan Drago from Rocky 4 finally BREAKS SILENCE on Sylvester Stallone claiming he was backstabbed

Bullet Train movie review

Assassin-cum-troubleshooter Ladybug (Brad Pitt) hops on a bullet train Tokyo to Morioka for what seems like a simple retrieval job, only to later find the train teeming with other assorted assassins, each with individual agendas that are intertwined toward a common goal.

Read the full story here: Bullet Train movie review: Brad Pitt starrer takes you on the ride of your life with badass action, nonstop humour and jaw-dropping stunts