BTS Jimin operated for appendicitis, diagnosed with COVID-19

BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin is diagnosed with COVID-19. He also underwent an appendicitis surgery on January 30, 2021. It seems he had developed severe pain in the abdomen and had to be rushed to the emergency medical room of the nearest hospital. There, he also tested positive for COVID-19. It seems now he is in the hospital undergoing post-operative treatment. The BTS ARMY has flooded social media with get well soon messages for Baby Mochi. Last month, RM, Jin and SUGA tested positive for the virus and were in home quarantine. Also Read - BTS: RM left embarrassed by SUGA, Jin, V on national TV as the members openly discuss the leader's hotness quotient — watch throwback video

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies by suicide

In a sad turn of events, former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst reportedly died by suicide. She was 30. It seems the she jumped off her 60-storey building in Manhattan. Her body was found in the street below. Her family confirmed her death in a statement but did not reveal further details. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu wrote in a statement, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable. You were always an inspiration to many. Rest in peace Cheslie."

BTS 7 Fates: Chakho Stay Alive teaser out

BTS 7 Fates: Chakho Stay Alive song is coming out on February 5, 2021. Today, a teaser was released by the webtoon. Fans are already gaga over SUGA's production and Jungkook's vocals.

Singer Adele's love life in trouble

Singer Adele's love life is allegedly in trouble. She has been dating since Rich Paul for a while now. It seems she is now with him in Beverly Hills trying to fix up the relationship.

