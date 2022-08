From Tom Cruise possibly quitting the Mission Impossible franchise and Jennifer Coolidge sleeping with 200 people to all you need to know about Hunter Moore, The Most Hated Man on the Internet review and Johnny Depp's ex, Ellen Barkin's shocking claim; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Mission Impossible 7: Is Tom Cruise leaving the franchise after latest film Dead Reckoning? Director Christopher McQuarrie SPILLS the beans

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 4th August 2022…

Tom Cruise to possibly quit Mission Impossible franchise

It's been widely touted that the last two Mission Impossible movies, Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Dead Reckoning Part 2, will serve as a grand farewell for and his iconic pop culture character, Ethan Hunt.

Read the full story here: Mission Impossible 7: Is Tom Cruise leaving the franchise after latest film Dead Reckoning? Director Christopher McQuarrie SPILLS the beans Also Read - Tom Cruise to Dwayne Johnson; Let's take a look at the highest-paid actors in Hollywood in 2022

Jennifer Coolidge slept with 200 people

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge has revealed in her recent interview that her role of Jeanine Stifler akaStifler's Mom in the 1999 sex comedy American Pie helped her get a lot of sexual action with at least 200 people.

Read the full story here: Jennifer Coolidge reveals she slept with 200 people thanks to her role of Stifler's Mom in American Pie Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson's second child, Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's record and more

All you need to know about Hunter Moore

The Most Hated Man focuses on Hunter Moore's Is Anyone Up website and how a mother fought tooth and nail for her daughter to take down the so-called 'revenge p*rn king'.

Read the full story here: The Most Hated Man on the Internet: All you need to know about Hunter Moore; subject of new viral Netflix true-crime docuseries

The Most Hated Man on the Internet review

The Most Hated Man on the Internet has already made it to the list of best true crime Netflix documentary web series and is made by the creators of two of the best ever documentaries on the OTT platform, The Tinder Swindler and Don’t F**K with Cats Hunting an Internet Killer.

Read the full story here: The Most Hated Man on the Internet web series review: You'll root all the way for Charlotte Laws against the creepy, entitled Hunter Moore

Johnny Depp's ex, Ellen Barkin's shocking claim

The newly unsealed documents from and defamation case have some shocking claims made by his ex, Ellen Barkin.

Read the full story here: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case: Pirates of the Caribbean star accused of drugging ex Ellen Barkin before s*x