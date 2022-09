From BTS member RM's Sexy Nukim music video and Lord of the Rings series breaking records to Thor Love and Thunder OTT release date, new Star Wars documentary Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return and Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West's jibes, at Pete Davidson; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Upcoming new movies this week in September 2022: Brahmastra, Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return and more to release in theatres, OTT

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 5th September 2022… Also Read - Ajay Devgn to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who became victims of robbery

BTS member RM's Sexy Nukim music video

Lord of the Rings series breaks records

Thor Love and Thunder OTT release date

New Star Wars documentary Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return

Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West's jibes, at Pete Davidson