The dating saga of BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim is continuing and how. Today, one more alleged leaked pic is doing the news. Christian Bale has spoken about how Leonardo DiCaprio is the first choice of all casting directors in that age group, and how others only get roles rejected by him. Here is a lowdown...

BTS: Leaked HD alleged pic of Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim surfaces

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and Jennie Kim's alleged dating rumors are creating sensation on social media. Every two days, a pic or video emerges from the stock of the handle Gurumiharibo that claims to be a leaked pic of the alleged couple. Now, both HYBE and YG Entertainment have said that this invasion of privacy/defamation is being looked by investigators, and they will press legal charges on offenders. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook Nose Challenge leaves artist ARMY in tizzy; call him 'ninth wonder of the world' [View Tweets]



BTS ARMY rushes to the aid of victims of Indonesia's Kanjuruhan Tragedy

BTS fans in Indonesia have managed to raise USD 30K for the victims of the Kanjuruhan Tragedy in Indonesia that left 131 people dead. There was a fight involving football fans which led to the police spraying tear gas. The gates of the stadium was closed and people died due to stampede and lack of oxygen.



Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for his career

Christian Bale has sarcastically thanked the Titanic star for making the careers of many actors in his age group. He has said that Leonardo DiCaprio is the first preference of every casting director. He has said the roles get passed on when he refuses to do the movies. He also revealed to GQ that he worked in American Psycho for a really paltry amount.

Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard cut off hair in protest

The protests of women in Iran against the moral police is grabbing the attention of the whole world. Hollywood stars like Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard and Isabelle Hupert have cut their hair for the movement. The death of Nika Shakarami has also shaken the world.

Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West have a war of words on social media

Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West have a war of words on social media. He has complained that he was not allowed to meet his daughter, Chicago on her birthday. Khloe tells him to keep issues off social media so that the kids can be raised peacefully.