Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sequel

Dhanush will again be pursuing the eponymous The Gray Man aka Ryan Gosling in the Netflix film sequel. However, it's unclear this time around, whether he's on his side or against him.

Read the full story here: The Gray Man: Dhanush to join Ryan Gosling in Russo Brothers' sequel; here's what The Lone Wolf will be doing this time

Alec Bladwin brutally trolled

Anne Heche recently met with an accident and Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to share a supportive message for his The Juror costar. Well, the actor is being trolled for it.

Read the full story here: Alec Baldwin trolled for sending supportive message to The Juror costar Anne Heche

RM is ARMY's Daddy

BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon is recognized by Twitter as the father of ARMY and fans remind the social media platform that the meaning of Daddy is something else altogether.

Read the full story here: BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon is recognized by Twitter as ARMY's Daddy and fans have the most hilarious reactions [Read Tweets]

Jin extremely worried for Suga

Suga aka Min Yoongi recently dropped two posts on his Instagram handle, and his pictures have left the eldest BTS member, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, extremely worried. Check out the post and Jin's comment below:

Read the full story here: BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi shares video and pics from family vacation with Holly; leaves Jin concerned – here's why