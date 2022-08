From Chris Evans in The Gray Man 2 and BTS 'father' Bang Shi-Hyuk's birthday to Benny Blanco’s ‘I love Jimin’ tweet, J-Hope's parents reacting to his Lollapalooza performance and Desi ARMY streaming Bad Decisions like crazy; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - The Gray Man: Will Chris Evans join Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in Russo Brothers' sequel? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 9th August 2022…

Chris Evans in The Gray Man 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Those who've watched Russo Brothers' Netflix smash hit The Gray Man would well understand why it's such a big deal if Chris Evans returns for the sequel, but that could actually be the case.

Read the full story here: Will Chris Evans join Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man sequel? [Exclusive] Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sequel, Alec Bladwin brutally trolled and more

BTS 'father' Bang Shi-Hyuk's birthday

BTS 'father' Bang Shi-Hyuk turns a year older. As ARMY wishes Bang PD on his birthday, here are some things you must know about the man behind the K-Pop icons.

Read the full story here: BTS 'father' Bang Shi-Hyuk turns a year older; ARMY celebrates #BANGPDDAY Also Read - The Gray Man: Dhanush to join Ryan Gosling in Russo Brothers' sequel; here's what The Lone Wolf will be doing this time

Advertisement

Benny Blanco’s ‘I love Jimin’ tweet

Benny Blanco and BTS' Jimin's picture and video have gone viral. ARMY can't wait for the two to join hands soon on a song.

Read the full story here: Benny Blanco’s ‘I love Jimin’ tweet goes viral; ARMY wants them to collaborate

J-Hope's parents react to Lollapalooza performance

BTS member J-Hope recently performed at Lollapalooza. He spoke his heart out about his solo performance and also revealed how his parents reacted after watching him.

Read the full story here: BTS' J-Hope REVEALS how his parents reacted after seeing him perform at the Lollapalooza

Desi ARMY streams Bad Decisions like crazy

Desi Bangtan ARMY does it again, scoring huge numbers while streaming Bad Decisions. The song is a collaboration between BTS vocal line with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

Read the full story here: India takes second position after the US on YouTube numbers after Desi Bangtan ARMY stream Bad Decisions