Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's court case is still on and a body language expert has made some shocking observations. Apart from these two, K-pop boy band BTS' member Jungkook also made it to the news as his OST Stay Alive achieved another milestone. also gained some attention as she apologised to Hailey Bieber.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case

As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case in under trial, a body language expert made some observations about the two. Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler spoke to Australia's 7NEW and reviewed Johnny Depp and said that he has chosen a 'simpler act'. She said, 'They're both actors and Johnny Depp has chosen a simpler act. So his act is just consistent and slow. And he's able to hold that for week after week after week. Whereas her emotive act is harder to maintain. Who knows if she's just exhausted, bored, whatever, but it doesn't come across well.' While about Amber, she alleged that her movies appear as 'calculated strategy'.

BTS' Jungkook achieves big Stay Alive

BTS' Jungkook achieves big Stay Alive

According to Chart Data, BTS member Jungkook's Stay Alive which has been produced by Suga has now achieved another milestone. It has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Stay Alive has become to fastest Korean OST to achive this feat.

Selena Gomez apologises to Hailey Bieber?

Recently, Selena Gomez uploaded a TikTok video that grabbed her some negative attention. She received backlash as netizens thought she was mocking Hailey Bieber. But soon Selena commented on it and said, "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," as reported by the Page Six.

Harvey Weinstein to face testimony from five extra witnesses

As reported by news agency IANS, a Los Angeles judge has ruled that five additional witnesses will be allowed to testify against former Hollywood film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein at his upcoming rape trial, but excluded testimony from actresses Rose McGowan and Daryl Hannah.

recalls working with

Taking to Times of India, Chris Pratt recalled the time when he worked with late Irrfan Khan on . The actor said, 'He was just such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.'