Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike; Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian's 'Wild' college memory and more

The day is about to end and we are ready give you all the scoop from Hollywood. Among the newsmakers today, we have celebrities like BTS' Jungkook, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more. So without any further ado here's all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook REVEALS his favourite song and ARMY will be surprised with his answer
BTS' Jungkook has a lookalike Also Read - BTS: 9 times SUGA went without makeup and left us swooning over his FLAWLESS skin — view pics
Today, ARMY (BTS' fans) were all hyper trending Jungkook on social media as they found his lookalike. A trainee from Girls Planet 999 has caught everyone's attention as ARMY could find striking resemblance between her and Jungkook. Also Read - BTS Throwback: SUGA teasing bestie J-Hope as a 'pervert' for overacting on a TV show will make you roar with laughter - watch video
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's 'wild' college memory discussion
On Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture from college days. She captioned it as, "College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know." However, Kourtney had a different story to tell as she wrote, "I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won't name names and blasting Ruff Ryders."
Chris Hemsworth trolls Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynold recently thanked every star who made a cameo in his recently released Free Guy. He wrote, "And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy." However, Chris Hemsworth poked fun at Ryan for not inviting him. He wrote, "No worries, mate. Least I could do, BFFs." Ryan then joked that it was Chris Evans who stated that Chris Hemsworth wasn't camera ready.
Scarlett Johansson is a mother to a baby boy
Scarlett Johansson's husband took to Instagram to confirm that they had a baby. He wrote, "Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."
Captain America 4 confirmed
The fourth instalment of Captain America has been confirmed with Anthony Mackie turning into the super hero. Further details of the Marvel Studios' project are still awaited.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.