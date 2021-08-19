Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike; Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian's 'Wild' college memory and more

Here are all the trending Hollywood news of today. K-pop band member Jungkook trended on social media because of his lookalike. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian went back to their college days and more.