Kim Kardashian's robber Yunis has revealed details on how and why he planned to rob the model and entrepreneur in Paris 2016. Johnny Depp might make an appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022 while Armaan Malik has collaborated with K-Pop band TRIBE.

Kim Kardashain's Paris robber speaks out in interview

Yunis one of the robbers involved in stealing jewels worth USD 10 million from Kim Kardashain in Paris in a terrifying robbery has given an interview. He has been released from jail on grounds of health. He said that that Kim Kardashain loved to show off her wealth, and it was not appealing for those who cannot afford it. He said he does not feel guilty about robbing her. He stole her engagement ring worth USD four million gifted by her then beau, . The interview has come on Vice News. Yunis and his co-conspirators were named as the Grandpa Gangsters. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian ready to move on from Pete Davidson, Johnny Depp returns as a superstar and more

Armaan Malik-Allu Arjun collab with TRIBE

Armaan Mallik and Allu Arjun's song Memu Aagamu is the first of the superstar with a Korean pop group, Tribe. It is a girl group. Armaan Malik's vocals, Allu Arjun's swag and the artistry of the K-Pop girl gang makes the song a special one. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Run BTS is back, Hailey Bieber talks about having kids with Justin Bieber and more

suffers minor injuries in a car crash

TV personality Scott Disick got involved in a car crash on his silver Lamborghini Urus. This has been reported by TMZ. The car flipped over on its side. He has just sustained a cut. The incident happened at the Estates of the Oaks gated community in Calabasas, California. The car has suffered heavy damage after crashing into a stone mailbox. He is the ex of . The couple have three kids together.

shuts down a troll like a pro

Kylie Jenner is one of the youngest billionaires in the globe, and she is not taking any nonsense from any one. She had made a TikTok video with her BFF Stassie Karanikolau when someone passed a comment on her lips. Kylie Jenner shot back saying, "It’s the filter but go off."

Johnny Depp to make an appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022

Rumours suggest that Johnny Depp might make an appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022. He will be reportedly dressed as Moonman Mascot.