BTS and Blackpink fans are discussing the pics of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie that are dominating the media.

Sylvester Stallone ends wild rumor surrounding divorce with Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has ended wild rumours that he split with Jennifer Flavin as the model did not like his pet dog. He said that they had issues but it was nothing as trivial as this. He has said that he has great respect for her as a human being. The lady has alleged that he moved assets away from their marital funds. Stallone said he would always love Jennifer Flavin and that she is an amazing human being.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie dating rumor busted

BTS fans, ARMYs and Blackpink fans just want to know the reality of the dating rumors between BTS member Kim Taehyung and Jennie. Now, some are claiming that the pics are edited. Both the stars are now in the US. While V is there for a private schedule, Jennie has gone to attend the VMAs.

ready to date a common man? Read report

After split with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian keep on jump on the dating pool once again. It seems her sisters are trying to set her up. This time, she wants someone older who understands her life, and does not interfere in her decisions. She is even willing to crowdsource boyfriends. Does this mean that even fans have a chance?

BTS: RM and issue addressed by TC Candler

After reports surfaced that Kim Namjoon of BTS had defeated Superman Henry Cavill to be the Most Handsome Man, the former was subjected to trolling. Many passed racist and homophobic slurs on Namjoon. Now, TC Candler has issued official statement.

opens up on Shia LeBeouf in Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde has opened up on why she decided to replace Shia LeBeouf with in Don't Worry Darling. She said that Shia's attitude was a little different given her ethos of working. It seems Styles was hugely praised by Dunkirk makers.