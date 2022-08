The MTV VMAs 2022 happened amidst much debate on some nominations and prizes. BTS, Lisa of Blackpink, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny were some of the winners of the night. Britney Spears released an audio tape on her conservatorship and how it made her feel. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - BTS X VMAs: ARMYs shower love on Jungkook despite losing out on Summer of Song for Left and Right [View Tweets]

BTS, Lisa of Blackpink, Lizzo win big at the VMAs 2022

The MTV VMAs 2o22 was a glitzy affair. The stage was lit with performances from artistes like Snoop Dog, Eminem, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and others. Lisa from Blackpink won award for Best K-Pop song of the year for Lalisa while BTS won Group Of The Year for the fourth time. Harry Styles took home the award for the Album Of The Year while Lizzo won the Video For Good award for About Damn Time. Taylor Swift has announced a new album Midnights at the MTV VMAs. BTS' Jungkook lost to Jack Harlow for First Class as Song Of The Summer. Also Read - MTV VMAs 2022: BTS and BLACKPINK's desi fans troll one another on social media; compare Lisa's best K-Pop soloist award to Ananya Panday's Filmfare

Britney Spears' emotional voice memo on conservatorship

Since 2008, Britney Spears had been under the conservatorship of her father. She released an audio note speaking about how her life was for 13 years. She said she could not drive on her own or meet any friends. She said her life was touring and working. Britney Spears also spoke about being fat-shamed and how demoralized she was as a person.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing in Italy

The much in love couple who married recently are in Italy for a honeymoon. Pictures of them kissing near a restaurant in Lake Como have come. A person spotted them feeding each other when Ben Affleck took a minute to kiss her passionately. Fans are loving how the hunk cannot seem to keep his hands off Jennifer Lopez.

House of the Dragon plays Game Of Thrones music and delights

The second episode of House of the Dragon had the iconic theme song of Game Of Thrones and fans could not be happier. The series is about the Targaryens and is bloodier than GOT. The song of Game Of Thrones is composed by Ramin Djawadi.

Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim's alleged new pic leaked

The rumoured dating saga between Blackpink member Jennie and BTS' Kim Taehyung does not seem to end. Now, a new pic is doing the rounds on social media. Fans are wondering if someone has hacked into Jennie Kim's phone as the alleged leaks are from her side.

