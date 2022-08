Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morronne have reportedly ended their affair which lasted for four long years. BTS fans are gearing up to celebrate the birthday of Jeon Jungkook. Here is a lowdown.... Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung spotted at New York airport; the Winter Bear singer calmly greets fans amidst dating rumors with Blackpink's Jennie

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone call it quits?

Sources have told People magazine that Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone have called it quits. It seems the relationship ended just after she turned 25. As per the source it was the actor who decided to call it off. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had been dating since 2018. The superstar got her introduced to his parents as well. The model had said that people should date whom they want to, and age is not a criteria addressing the age difference between the two.

BTS fans gear up for Jungkook's birthday

BTS fans are all set to celebrate the birthday of Jeon Jungkook. His birthday projects are happening in Korea, Philippines and places like Pakistan. Jimin said that BTS was ready for the birthday of their Golden Maknae. Take a look at all the celebration pictures from across the globe.

Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work

Meghan Markle clears air on comments on and his father

Meghan Markle in an interview with The Cut said that Harry opened up to her saying, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision." It seems Prince Charles was pained knowing that his son feels that way. Now, her representative has clarified that she was referring to her bitter equation with her father Thomas Markle and not the one between the royal family.

Victon's Heochan to make acting debut

K-Pop idol Heochan is all set to make his acting debut with Pro Teen which is being produced by Omnibus. He will play an ambitious teen Shin Na Heul. The group has also tasted success with Chaos and other songs.

's bikini pics

Kendall Jenner's new pics in a lilac bikini have gone viral and how. The model has had a very busy summer.