Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS and Ed Sheeran's Permission To Dance out, Madonna comes out in support of Britney Spears amid conservatorship and more

While we are inching towards the weekend, we give you the glimpse of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers of the day. BTS and 's Permission released today and instantly became the chartbuster, on the other hand, Madonna voiced her support for amid conservatorship. Also Read - Bradley Cooper-Jennifer Esposito, Jennifer Lopez-Cris Judd, Britney-Jason Alexander and more – Hollywood's short-lived marriages that shocked everyone – view pics

BTS and Ed Sheeran's Permission To Dance out Also Read - Trending News Hollywood Today: Elon Musk supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle, Blade actor Stephen Dorff trashes Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and more

Today, the fans of BTS and Ed Sheeran jumped with joy as their collaborative track, Permission To Dance released. The high-energy became an instant hit among the fans and we saw ARMY calling it 'the song of the year'. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V's latest pose reminds Army of SRK, Shakira reveals the ‘worst mistake of her life’ and more

Madonna comes out in support of Britney Spears amid conservatorship

After , and others, Madonna showed her support for Britney Spear amid conservatorship. Sharing the pic of herself wearing the Britney Spears shirt, Madonna wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

speaks about daughter Rose

The Black Widow actress, who has been in the news due to her pregnancy rumours with husband Colin Jost, is yet to reply on the reports. She has a daughter Rose, with former husband Romain Dauriac. During an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress spoke about her daughter and said, "She shadows me all the time, which is wonderful…” She added, “I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me and so I should soak it all up but there’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you’ve got to give me a minute, you’ve got to give me a minute. Mummy needs her time’. But she means well and I’d rather have it that way than her winding up wanting nothing to do with me.”

breaks silence on Harry Potter Reunion

Over the past years, we have been hearing the reports of Harry Potter reunion. While many cast members showed their excitement for this project, lead actor Daniel Radcliffe said it's busy year ahead for him, which stops him to shoot for this reunion project. “I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year,” Daniel Radcliffe said as per Comicbook. “So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

asks Lil’ Wayne abuot his favorite sex position

Nicki Minaj and talking about favorite positions? pic.twitter.com/qhYNvonk2R — Grind Mode Joe (@GrindModeJoe) July 9, 2021

The Roman Holiday Nicki Minaj recently put frequent collaborator Lil' Wayne on the spot during a live Instagram session, when she asked him about his favourite sex position. He replied, “On top. In any part of life, period. Not just the bedroom. Just on top.”