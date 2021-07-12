Trending Hollywood news today: BTS gets a shout out from Elton John for Permission To Dance, Black Widow director reveals why they didn't have a cameo of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in the film and more

While BTS got a shout out from the veteran English singer-songwriter Elton John for their latest track Permission To Dance, Black Widow director Cate Shortland revealed the reason of not keeping Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in Scarlett Johansson's film. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day...