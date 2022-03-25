Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS greets desi ARMY with 'Namaste', Ben Affleck - Jennifer Lopez plan to get engaged and more

As the day inches close to its end, here is a recap of all the trending news from Hollywood. Many celebrities remained in the headlines today. As usual K-pop boy band BTS made maximum news. The septet managed to win the hearts of their Indian fans by greeting them in a full-on desi way in a new video. and 's rekindled love is grabbing all the attention as rumours of their engagement are doing the rounds of the internet. 's pre-Oscars event moment with Lilly Singh has gone viral. Check out more! Also Read - BTS: New uncle Jin's viral video leaves ARMY crushing over his hotness – watch

BTS greets desi ARMY with Namaste

In a new video of K-pop band BTS, one could see the septet greeting their fans with a 'Namaste' and 'As-salamu Alaykum'. When they said 'Namaste,' they were seen folding their hands and bowing down too. This has left their fans in India totally thrilled.

As an Indian Muslim ARMY i m so happy ?? namaste n assalamu alaikum from BTS ?? Link: https://t.co/OGfRTjH9AL pic.twitter.com/Dgx0hG3nBd — Zeemin⁷?कुकी की दुल्हनिया?? (@pzeeminn) March 23, 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting engaged?

To ET, a source revealed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are indeed looking forward to spend the rest of their lives together. Wedding and engagement may be on the cards soon as the stars have already started talking about it. It was not very long ago that reports of them living together hit headlines

Priyanka Chopra's Punjabi moment with Lilly Singh at Pre-Oscars event

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently co-hosted a pre-Oscars event to celebrated the success of South Asian talent in Hollywood. She then took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Lilly Singh and wrote, "I know it's a party as soon as I find @lilly". Lilly then reshared the post and wrote, "Punjabi Connect."

Inside 's shoe closet

On social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her shoe closet that holds some of the most expensive and exquisite pieces. The estimated worth of her shoe collection is said to be $1 Million.



Pete Davidson's mom gets excited about his baby with Kim Kardashian already

In a comment over a photo of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, a fan suggested that they will get pregnant by the year end. Over this, Pete mom's reportedly commented 'yaayy'. The comment was later deleted.