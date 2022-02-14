Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope excited to watch Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Kanye West has faith that he'll reunite with Kim Kardashian and more

As Super Bowl took place, a lot of celebrities demonstrated their excitement for the same. Among all, BTS member J-Hope appeared to be the most excited one as he shared many Insta stories regarding Super Bowl. and 's divorce saga is keeping everyone hooked as the rapper is making surprising and shocking posts one after the other. The Full House actor Bob Saget's autopsy report has made some startling revelations. Besties and Hailey Baldwin went on a double date with their respective partners and their pictures have gone viral. Scroll on to get full details! Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Jungkook's throwback Valentine's Day video is making ARMYs ROFL for THIS reason

BTS' J-Hope excited to watch Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

As Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show had , Mary J. Blige, , 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre putting up a classy performance for the audience. And Korean boy band member J-Hope appeared to be the excited of all to watch them perform. He made many posts on Insta stories expressing his excitement. Also Read - BTS: K-pop band now BANNED in India due to its rising influence? Here's the truth

Bob Saget's Shocking autopsy report

Full House actor Bob Saget's untimely death left everyone shocked. It was reported that the actor died of a head injury. Now, the autopsy report has revealed startling details. As reported by Just Jared, experts spoke to The New York Times and revealed that he had "unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused." The injury was something like one gets when hit by a "baseball bat to the head." Also Read - BTS: V sings Hindi song in new edited video; ARMY shower praises – watch

Hailey Baldwin-Justin Bieber on double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Hollywood's IT couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were on a double date of sorts at Super Bowl K along with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Hailey and Kendall are best of friends and they took up this opportunity to hang out together.

Kanye West still has faith over reuniting with Kim Kardashian

Over a past few days, Kanye West has been making surprising posts about his bond with family. After reportedly leaking his chats with Pete Davidson, Kanye West recently made a post in which he stated that he still has faith and hope that his family will reunite.