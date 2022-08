It is time to take a quick recap of all the top news from Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who had a quiet church wedding a few days ago are now planning their 3-day extravagant event. Deets of the wedding are leaving everyone excited. K-pop boy band BTS also hit headlines as members like J-Hope and RM enjoyed Billie Eilish's concert and videos made their way to the internet. FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston caught attention with her bikini-clad pictures. Check out the top news here. Also Read - BTS: THESE Run BTS behinds of Jungkook, Kim Taehyung and Bangtan Boys will increase your excitement for the episode tonight

BTS' J-Hope and RM enjoy Billie Eilish's concert

Billie Eilish who is touring the world performing concerts recently gave an electrifying performance in South Korea's Seoul. The concert was also attended by BTS members J-Hope and RM. The videos and pictures serve as proof that the boy had crazy fun at the concert. They even posed for pictures with Billie. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and RM go bonkers at Billie Eilish's concert; ARMY rejoice seeing Namjoon and Hobi's energetic avatar [Watch Videos]

All about and 's 3-day wedding

As reported by Page Six, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are organising a 3-day affair to celebrate their big wedding. It is going to happen over this weekend. The main wedding even will reportedly take place on Sunday. A source informed the portal that Ben Affleck wants all the focus on Jennifer Lopez over their wedding functions. Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'

copes up with break up with Pete Davidson by indulging in adventure sports

Kim Kardashian recently hit headlines for her breakup with Pete Davidson. Now, she seems to be getting over the split by enjoying a holiday. She is out vacationing with friends Sarah Howard and Natalie Halcro and is enjoying adventure sports too.

Jennifer Aniston rocks a tiny bikini

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her beach vacation with and his wife. She shared a few pictures from the trip and hoped that they could get transported to day. In the pictures, she could be seen rocking a black bikini.

A$AP charged with assault allegations

As per the latest reports, A$AP Rocky has been charged for alleged assault in an alleged shooting case in Holywood. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón read out the charges, as reported by Etonline. The County in a statement said, "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood."