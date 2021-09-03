Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's birthday celebration plans by Chinese ARMY revealed, Kim Kardashian hurt by Kanye West for washing dirty laundry in public and more

Here's your daily dose of Hollywood news. BTS member Jimin's birthday is around the corner and his fans have everything in place to make it special for him. Reportedly, is upset with her ex-husband for washing dirty linen in public by describing their life through his music. Scroll on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more

Chinese ARMY's plan for Jimin's birthday Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook opens up on the band’s future; Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding

While BTS member Jimin's birthday is on 13th of October, his Chinese fans have decided to celebrated it for a whole month. From September 1 to November 30, Jeju Air would fly planes with Jimin's face and birthday wish on the exterior of the planes. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Missy Elliot responds to ARMY's demand of BTS collab, Kim Kardashian to not drop 'West' from her name post divorce and more

The First in the world—Customized Exclusive Airplane in cooperation with Jeju Air Period: 9.1-11.30

Flight Number: HL8087 Note: The route may be changed due to some special reasons, please download Flightradar24 to check the flight information. pic.twitter.com/vp6AMpqjgd — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 1, 2021

Kim Kardashian unhappy with Kanye West washing their dirty laundry in public?

It was just yesterday that reports of Kanye West confession to cheating on Kim Kardashian through his new song Hurricane had hit headlines. It seems Kim is not happy with it. A source told HollywoodLife, "She is repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech."

' BF Sam Asghari goes ring shopping

As reported by Page Six, Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari was spotted checking some diamonds rings at Cartier in Los Angeles. While it is not clear if he made the purchase or not, but do we hear wedding bells already?

Nick Jonas shares a mushy picture with

American singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share a very mushy picture with his wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. It seems the picture holds a very special place as he captioned it as, "❤️ #RememberThisTour."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

drops an adorable video of her baby

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video of her baby. She literally gasped as her baby said Hi for the first time to the gram.