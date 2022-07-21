Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Jin's acting debut, Priyanka Chopra's picture with daughter Malti, House of the Dragon trailer and more

It is time to take a recap of all the top Hollywood updates. Among the biggest newsmakers of the day from Hollywood, BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin made the maximum noise. All his fans got super excited as the news of him making his acting debut went viral. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra too ruled the news circuit as a sweet picture of her with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made its way to the internet. For all the top updates, scroll on. Also Read - Kim Kardashian splurges Rs 46,000 on restaurant bill and netizens can't keep calm – check out all items she ordered in THIS bill copy

BTS' Jin to make his acting debut?

On Twitter, Actor Jin started trending after reports of BTS member Kim Seokjin making his acting debut made its way to the internet. It all started with South Korean actor-producer-director Kim Nam Gil making a shocking revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan. He spoke about working with Jin and that left everyone wondering. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Do you remember the first Instagram post of your favourite actress? Here's a lookback

Kim Nam Gil mentioned he has worked with Seokjin in his recent interview with Cosmopolitan!! Are we finally getting Actor Jin?? ? Pls Kim Nam Gil is Seokjins role model am screaming pic.twitter.com/QUIssS7b2m — Heartman Jin⁷ ?❤️ • Sora day ?? (@Akjinbts) July 21, 2022

's picture with baby Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. They have not revealed the face of their daughter as yet. As Priyanka turned 40 recently, a picture of her holding her daughter has gone viral. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra fan page? (@gilrpriyanka)

House of the Dragon Trailer is out now

A new trailer of House of the Dragon which is a prequel to is out now. Going by the trailer, House of the Dragon is all about power struggle in Targaryen family. King Viserys is unable to decide who among daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and son Daemon (Matt Smith) should take up the Iron Throne.

's generous gesture at a restaurant

Kim Kardashian is chilling with boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia and she made a waiter's day by giving a generous tip. She paid a tip of Rs 46,000 which is approximately $576. The waiter revealed the bill through a social media post.

case update

Ricky Martin got entangled in a controversy after his nephew claimed that they had sexual relationship for almost seven months. He claimed that Martin stalked and harassed him after he broke off their arrangement, as reported by ET Canada. Now, Ricky Martin is going to appear in the court to deny all the allegations.