Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook becomes the first artist to have a themed cruise ship parade, Khloe Kardashian's advice to her past self and more

As the day comes to an end, we bring to you the recap of all the trending Hollywood stories of today. As usual, the Hollywood stars made sure to rule the news section for several reasons. Korean boy band BTS made it to the headlines as its member Jungkook got a theme cruise ship parade, while among the Kardashians, Khloe became a newsmaker as she revealed what her advice would be to her past self. Also Read - From Bella Hadid's topless look to Jodie Turner-Smith's feathered skirt: A look at the most unusual fashion statements from Cannes 2021

Jungkook gets a themed cruise ship Also Read - Ranveer Singh and Bella Hadid absolutely love this neon pantsuit - view pics

For all the Jungkook fans out there, here is an exciting piece of information for you. The BTS member now has a themed cruise ship parade with custom-made illumination show travelling along the Han River in Seoul. He is the first artist to have so. Also Read - Halloween 2018: Heidi Klum, Kardashians, The Weeknd-Bella Hadid and other stars who made it difficult for us to pick a favourite – view pics

's advice to past self

On Twitter, a netizen asked Khloe Kardashian 'what advice would you give to your past self?' To this, she replied, I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way.

Bennifer in no rush to move in

and have been reportedly house hunting together. However, it has now been reported that they are in no rush to move in together. A source informed HollywoodLife that they are not moving in together anytime soon. The source said, "They spend a lot of time together and she values Ben‘s opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in LA more.”

thought of giving up on music

The Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran shared that he once thought of giving up on music when he becomes a father. To Sirius MX, he said, “In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.” However, he then said, "I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic… and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed."

Gigi Hadid shares a rare glimpse of playing with Khai

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared a beautiful picture of sister Bella Hadid playing with daughter Khai. Bella seems to be having a wonderful time playing with her niece.